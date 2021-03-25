MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of Black Lives Matter Minnesota are calling for justice after an arrest Tuesday morning in Little Canada.
The Ramsey County Sheriff Office says they served an arrest warrant at a home.
Rayeisha Knight says deputies burst in and used unnecessary force on her 11-year-old son. They had already taken her 18-year-old son into custody. He is under house arrest and wears an ankle bracelet.
Knight says deputies pointed guns at her younger son and held him by the neck.
“There’s no way in the world anybody’s child, anybody’s child, should have to go through this. And I know several kids … that have been through the same situation. Nobody has done nothing about it,” Knight said. “These cops have to be stopped. They have to be punished for they actions, just like they punish ours for their actions.”
The group is asking for the release of body camera video of the incident. The sheriff’s office says they have not received a complaint, but investigators reviewed body camera video and claim it does not show the conduct that has been reported on social media.
