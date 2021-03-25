MINEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect after shooting late Wednesday night in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 1700 block of East Lake Street, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.
Responding officers found a man believed to be in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Marathon gas station. The man had no pulse and was not breathing. Officers tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Investigators cordoned off the scene and began looking for witnesses. Preliminary findings suggest the shooting happened following a fight between two or more people. Someone in the brawl produced a gun, shot the man and ran off.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This marks the city’s 15th homicide this year — five more than at this time last year.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
