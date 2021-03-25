Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking the public for help finding a teenage boy from Coon Rapids who is missing “under suspicious circumstances.”

Thirteen-year-old Gavin Ryan Tessman, described as 5-foot-6, 115 pounds with reddish brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

He was last spotted heading for the school bus on 105th Avenue Northwest and Uplander Street Northwest, but did not make it to the bus stop at Quinn Street Northwest on 105th.

His laptop was found near the bus stop, the BCA said.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a dark blue hoodie, green sweatpants, black high-top tennis shoes and possibly carrying a black and red backpack, according to the BCA.

Anyone with information about Tessman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.