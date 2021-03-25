MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking the public for help finding a teenage boy from Coon Rapids who is missing “under suspicious circumstances.”
Thirteen-year-old Gavin Ryan Tessman, described as 5-foot-6, 115 pounds with reddish brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
He was last spotted heading for the school bus on 105th Avenue Northwest and Uplander Street Northwest, but did not make it to the bus stop at Quinn Street Northwest on 105th.
We are asking for the Public's help in finding a missing teen. We also have an update that an eyewitness possibly saw Gavin walking on a trail in Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park (Coon Rapids side), in the area of 99th Ave. & Linnet Street around 8 am this morning. Please call 911. https://t.co/sqwXNLemEV
— Coon Rapids Police (@CoonRapidsPD) March 25, 2021
UPDATED MISSING PERSON ALERT FOR GAVIN TESSMAN: Investigators have confirmed that a person matching Gavin Tessman’s description was seen on the north end of the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park near 99th Ave. NW, just after 8 a.m. Thursday.
— Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) March 25, 2021
His laptop was found near the bus stop, the BCA said.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a dark blue hoodie, green sweatpants, black high-top tennis shoes and possibly carrying a black and red backpack, according to the BCA.
Anyone with information about Tessman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
