MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and another is injured after an apparent rock climbing accident Thursday afternoon in Taylors Falls.
Chisago County sheriff’s deputies were called to the lower landing of Interstate State Park just after 4 p.m. on a report of an injured man and an unconscious man.
Lifesaving efforts were carried out at the scene for the unconscious victim — a 23-year-old Minneapolis man — but he was later pronounced dead.
The other victim — a 31-year-old Savage man — was eventually flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. His condition has not been released.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
