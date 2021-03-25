Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Champlin News, Champlin Police, Hit And Run, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a utility worker Wednesday morning in Champlin.

The worker was standing outside of his truck on West River Road near 109th Avenue when he was hit, causing significant injuries.

Police tracked down the suspect vehicle after reviewing surveillance videos from the area, but the driver is still at large.