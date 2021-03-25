MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Second Harvest Heartland says they’re still seeing huge need a year into the pandemic.
The food bank says distribution is still 23% above pre-pandemic levels and their food shelf partners are still seeing a 58% increase in visitors.READ MORE: MPD Addresses Facebook Video Depicting Police Punching Youth
One in nine Minnesotans don’t have enough food.READ MORE: 'This Is A Multilevel Catfish': Woodbury Police Warn Parents Of 'Sextortion' Scam On Social Media
Second Harvest Heartland says volunteering is down 80%. But people can still help.MORE NEWS: Coon Rapids Teen Gavin Tessman Missing 'Under Suspicious Circumstances,' BCA Says
Click here to learn how to volunteer.