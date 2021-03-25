MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Customers use less cash at shops and restaurants every year.

Buying online or paying with an app have also surged during the pandemic.

So will COVID kill cash? Good Question.

Even in this era of contactless payment or cash-free stores, plenty of people still use bills.

Has COVID changed the way we pay for stuff?

“It has,” economist Jeanne Boeh said, “but not as much as people think.”

In 2016, 31% of payments were in cash, followed by debit, credit, electronic (or online payments) and checks. Three years later, cash had dropped to 26%, as credit and debit card use rose.

“We were already on this path, it just sped up the process,” Boeh said.

Square found that in August of 2019, 43% of its transactions were in cash. By August 2020, that dropped to 33%.

“The question is when we go back, how many people will go back to old patterns,” Boeh said.

Official 2020 numbers from the Fed aren’t out yet, but a survey did find 70% of people during the pandemic weren’t avoiding cash.

Boeh says it’s also important to remember “in order to move to a cashless society, there has to be a fair amount of trust.”

And 5% of American households — roughly 7 million — don’t have a bank or credit union.

“There’s a whole group of people who aren’t banked and who need cash in order to survive,” Boeh said.

Ten years from now, will we still be using cash?

“Oh yes,” Boeh said, “but in certain situations and probably less than we are now.”

Almost half of all in-person payments under $10 are still paid in cash.