MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In one week, COVID-19 extensions will expire for driver’s licenses and officials are urging Minnesotans to make plans to renew.
About 300,000 Minnesota driver’s license and ID cards would have expired between March 2020 and Feb. 2021, but Gov. Tim Walz moved the expiration date to March 31, 2021. No additional extensions are possible.
About 132,000 Minnesotans’ driver’s licenses will expire next week.
The Division of Vehicle Services has been sending out notices to people whose credentials will expire at the end of the month.
RELATED: With Enforcement Deadline Six Months Away, Only 22% Of Minnesotans Have REAL ID
In order to not loose your driving privileges, people are being asked to make a plan and either renew online or in person. If you are not changing anything like your address or your name, the process is easy.
“From the comfort of your home, you can renew online at drive.mn.gov. You can renew your standard license right from your home online at that address. Your second option is to come into one of our DVS locations. We are here, we are ready, we are staffed to serve you,” said Emma Corrie, Director of DVS.
Some DVS locations require an appointment to renew your license, others are first-come, first-serve.
Last year, 1.5 million driver’s licenses and IDs were issued in Minnesota; the state says it is staffed and ready to get the remaining 132,000 up to date, if they plan and get it done before March 31.
