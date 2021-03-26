MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce Friday that the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program will be expanding to include all Minnesotans over the age of 16 years old.

The announcement comes as the federal government has promised an increase in vaccine supply in April. The eligibility is expected to expand on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson Teddy Tshcann, the state will ask providers to prioritize vaccinations for older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions, and those in frontline jobs. From there, the providers have the flexibility to allocate appointments to other, eligible Minnesotans.

“We worked hard to vaccinate Minnesotans sooner than we originally projected, and we have made tremendous progress getting vaccines to Minnesotans who need them most. Now, it’s time to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to end this pandemic,” Tshcann said.

Earlier in March, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include 1.8 million people with underlying health conditions and essential workers, weeks ahead of schedule.

At that time, the conservative estimate from the Minnesota Department of Health — which did not account for potential surges in vaccine supply in the coming weeks — was that the state would again expand eligibility at the end of April.

As of this week, almost 80% of Minnesotans age 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The latest figures also show Minnesota has administered around 89% of the vaccines its received from the federal government. That’s more than any other state.

Nearly 1.5 million people have had at least one vaccine dose, and over 870,000 people (15.8% of state’s population) have completed their vaccine series.

The total vaccine doses administered is now at 2,246,720, with Pfizer and Moderna providing most of the vaccine doses so far. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was given emergency approval in late February and has accounted for 2.3% of the vaccine distribution in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, health officials say we’re making progress in the fight against COVID-19 but we’re not out of the woods. Cases are growing, according to the latest numbers.

It appears more contagious COVID variants are playing a role. Earlier this month, the focus of the B117 variant — first found in the UK — was in Carver County. But in the state’s latest sampling batch of COVID-19 tests, they identified 479 infections of the more contagious variant.

Health officials say letting our guard down now could prevent us from reaching the finish line.

The state currently samples up to 500 random COVID tests each week to test them for any variants, in addition to testing areas with rapid case growth. Soon, they anticipate testing 1,500 samples a week.