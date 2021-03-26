MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand, 35, has been sentenced to just short of 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting several women in Minneapolis between 2015 and 2020.
Wiebrand struck a plea deal in January, pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four of which were first-degree level, and one which was a second degree charge, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He was originally charged in 14 cases.
Four of the women Wiebrand attacked spoke in court Friday, testifying to the trauma they suffered as a result of their assaults. In a brief statement, Wiebrand said he was “sorry for his actions.”
Wiebrand will be in conditional release for the rest of his life, and have to register as a predatory sexual offender. He is also ordered to pay restitution.
Wiebrand focused his attacks for years on women near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis’s Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and in the Dinkytown district.
