MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — The Twins’ bench coach Mike Bell died on Friday due to cancer. He was 46 years old.

Bell spent nearly 30 years in professional baseball, starting in 1993, when he was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the First-Year-Player Draft. He made his major league debut in July of 2000 with the Cincinnati Reds.

After 13 years as a player, he made the transition into management, eventually serving as the Vice President of Player Development for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He came to Minnesota before the Twins’ 2020 season.

“In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact – not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met. Widely respected in our game, all who knew Mike, on and off the field, are better for the experience,” the club said in a statement.

The entire Minnesota Twins organization is saddened by the death of current bench coach Mike Bell, who passed away today at the age of 46 from cancer. READ MORE: Serial Rapist Jory Wiebrand Sentenced To 46 Years In Prison At the request of the Bell family, we will play tonight’s game in honor of Mike. pic.twitter.com/3Eq2N08aUO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 26, 2021

Bell came from a baseball family; his grandfather Gus played 15 years in the major leagues and his father Buddy played 18 years with teams in Cleveland and Texas. His brother David Bell is entering his third season as Cincinnati’s manager.

Bell is survived by his wife and three children.