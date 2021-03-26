MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People are sharing mixed reactions to the expanded eligibility announcement, from elation to frustration. Beginning March 30, Minnesotans ages 16 and older are eligible. The response depends on what group you’re in.

College senior Kristalyn Neary has been distance learning all year, even though Gustavus Adolphus is hybrid.

“I am fully online. I am immunocompromised. I haven’t yet qualified for the vaccine,” Neary said.

The 21-year-old says the expanded vaccine eligibility makes her hopeful she’ll be able to get a dose and graduate in person.

“That’s the big hope, is to be able to walk across that stage. (I’ve) worked hard for four years,” Neary said.

Many are thinking about what comes after getting the shot. Blue Plate Restaurant Group held a vaccine event for more than a hundred of their employees Friday, grateful to have it completed before eligibility changes.

“To have that peace of mind knowing that they are also on the front lines, in a different way than teachers and nurses, but we deal with the public every day,” Stephanie Shimp with Blue Plate Restaurant Group said.

“I feel very fortunate to get it just to be able to protect my family,” Jesse Muhollam said.

“Hopefully we’re on our way to everyone kind of getting that herd immunity,” Samantha Suchan said.

But opening eligibility to 16 and over isn’t a welcome change for everyone. Some are expressing frustration, taking to social media to share their thoughts. On Facebook, an essential worker called it stupid. Someone else wondered why, while another pointed out current groups still can’t find appointments.

Providers will still prioritize specific at-risk groups, including older Minnesotans, those with front-line jobs, and anyone with underlying health conditions. All Minnesotans 16 and older become eligible on Tuesday, March 30.