INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Villanova Wildcats are once again the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. On Saturday, Villanova will take on the Baylor Bears, who are the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

So far in the tournament, Villanova has defeated Winthrop and North Texas. While Baylor has beaten Hartford and Wisconsin in its first two games.

This run comes as somewhat of a surprise, many didn’t expect the Wildcats to last long after losing guard Collin Gillespie to a knee injury and losing to Georgetown in the Big East tournament.

Through the first two rounds, the Wildcats have been led by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who was named the conference player of the year with Gillespie. Heading into Saturday’s game, Robinson-Earl is averaging 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Villanova is looking to capture its fourth NCAA title after winning it all in 1985, 2016 and 2018.

According to DraftKings, Baylor is a 7.5-point favorite. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS!