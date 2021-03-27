Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Manganese, Mound, Water Supply

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drinking water in Mound may have unsafe levels of manganese.

The city recently tested the water supply, and found elevated levels of manganese in two wells. Both had levels that ranged from 470 to 750 parts per billion, which is higher than the health guidance of 300 parts per billion.

Manganese is a naturally-occurring element found in rock and soil.

The city says they are working with engineering consultants to determine a cost-effective solution to address the concern.

Until then, they are asking residents to use water filters.

 