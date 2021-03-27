MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drinking water in Mound may have unsafe levels of manganese.
The city recently tested the water supply, and found elevated levels of manganese in two wells. Both had levels that ranged from 470 to 750 parts per billion, which is higher than the health guidance of 300 parts per billion.
Manganese is a naturally-occurring element found in rock and soil.
The city says they are working with engineering consultants to determine a cost-effective solution to address the concern.
Until then, they are asking residents to use water filters.
More On WCCO.com:
- Centennial H.S. Students Plan Walkout After Student Receives Anti-Asian Texts
- How Will You Find A Shot? Tips From Minnesota's COVID Vaccine Hunters
- Surfer Hailed As Hero After Saving Man, Dog In Lake Superior
- 'Just Very Disturbing': Investigation Reveals Harrowing Details Of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm's Murder