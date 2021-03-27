MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakeville Police are looking for a man they say lured a woman in a park and then attacked her.
It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at East Lake Community Park.
Police say the man called the victim over to a secluded area, saying he needed help because someone fell, but when the woman got there, she was violently assaulted.
She was able to get away and get help.
Police say the man was wearing a black stocking cap and a black COVID-style face mask. He had sunglasses and was also wearing a black jacket with black leather gloves.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Lakeville Police Department at 952-224-6732.
