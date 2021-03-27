MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The last Embers location in Minnesota is set to close for good on Sunday at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Fridley restaurant announced on Facebook that they would be closing after 23 years.
“Embers has been part of our family since my mom started at the very first Embers restaurant in 1956,” said owner Joe Rickenbach. “My dad (Ricky), who we named the restaurant after, worked for Embers for 30 years. He got me my first job at the Northtown Embers when I was 15 in 1978. That was 43 years ago!”
Rickenbach said the family purchased the Fridley location in 1998, when Embers franchised.
"We are thankful for so many people but none more than our employees," the post continues. "They have made us what we are. Restaurant work can be challenging, and they stuck with us through it all."
In February, the restaurant said they had a pending sale on the property, though at that point, they did not know of a closing date.
Home of the “Emberger Royal,” the first Embers restaurant opened on East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue in 1956, but from there, quickly spread throughout the midwest.
To watch a 1971 Embers commercial featuring long-time radio and television personality Nancy Nelson, click here.
