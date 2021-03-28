MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Mankato are searching for a missing 57-year-old man with medical issues.
Mankato Public Safety said the family of Robert Charles Martin is concerned for his safety. He was reported missing Saturday night.
Authorities described Martin as a white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall and 300 to 325 pounds. He has white or gray hair. He may be walking with a limp.
His vehicle, cane and walker were found in the area of North Fourth Street and East Vine Street.
He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, tan pants, black shoes, glasses and a gold watch.
Anyone with information about Martin is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
More On WCCO.com:
- 16- & 17-Year-Olds Can Only Get Pfizer, So One Mother Drove 18 Hours To Get Daughter Her Shot
- Last Embers In Minnesota To Close On Sunday
- Lakeville Police Investigate Violent Saturday Morning Assault At East Lake Community Park
- Chanhassen Dinner Theater Scraps ‘Cinderella’ Plans Because Cast Wasn’t Diverse