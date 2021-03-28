Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Mankato are searching for a missing 57-year-old man with medical issues.

Mankato Public Safety said the family of Robert Charles Martin is concerned for his safety. He was reported missing Saturday night.

(credit: Mankato Public Safety)

Authorities described Martin as a white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall and 300 to 325 pounds. He has white or gray hair. He may be walking with a limp.

His vehicle, cane and walker were found in the area of North Fourth Street and East Vine Street.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, tan pants, black shoes, glasses and a gold watch.

Anyone with information about Martin is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.