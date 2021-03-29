MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women were shot in north Minneapolis Monday evening.
Both have non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
One of the women was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The other was able to transport herself for care.
The shooting is under investigation, police said.
