MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, the World Health Organization is set to release its report looking into the origin of COVID-19.
The report is expected to say the virus was transmitted from animals to humans, likely through the “wet markets” in Wuhan, China.
China put tight limits on the WHO team investigating the outbreak. Because of that, the findings leave many questions unanswered, but a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press says that a lab leak of the coronavirus is “extremely unlikely.”
CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired an investigation last night claiming the WHO inquiry was far from comprehensive because the Chinese government withheld information. Click here to read more of that story.
More On WCCO.com:
- Read The Latest Headlines In The Derek Chauvin Trial
- Last Embers In Minnesota Closes On Sunday
- GOP State Rep. Jeremy Munson Proposes Some Minnesota Counties Secede To South Dakota
- Centennial H.S. Students Plan Walkout After Student Receives Anti-Asian Texts
- Chanhassen Dinner Theater Scraps ‘Cinderella’ Plans Because Cast Wasn’t Diverse