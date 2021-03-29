Red Flag Warning Issued Across MinnesotaThe National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for counties across Minnesota starting Monday.

Stay Prepared During Severe Weather Season With These TipsAhead of severe weather season, meteorologists want Minnesotans to plan ahead and know where to go and what to do when a storm hits.

How Does La Niña Impact Our Weather?Some meteorologists see a high chance of tornadoes for much of the country thanks to La Niña.

Wisconsin Authorities Issue Wildfire Warning Due To Weather ConditionsMuch of the state is under a burn ban due to forecasts of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Golf Courses, Restaurant Patios Sell Out On 1st Day Of Spring In MinnesotaEdinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park opened for the first time this season and all their tee times were sold out through the weekend.