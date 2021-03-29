MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed two businesses in Big Lake early Monday, according to the city’s fire department.
Fire crews responded to the 1700 block of 198th Avenue at about 2 a.m. There they found a commercial building on fire, with heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof and side of the building.
After crews extinguished the blaze, the building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Two businesses were destroyed in the fire — Busch Automotive and Boons Custom Cabinets and Woodworking.
No one was injured in the incident, crews said.
