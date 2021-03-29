Derek Chauvin TrialJudge Stops Testimony Until Tuesday Due To Tech Issues
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Big Lake, Fire, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed two businesses in Big Lake early Monday, according to the city’s fire department.

Fire crews responded to the 1700 block of 198th Avenue at about 2 a.m. There they found a commercial building on fire, with heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof and side of the building.

After crews extinguished the blaze, the building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Two businesses were destroyed in the fire — Busch Automotive and Boons Custom Cabinets and Woodworking.

No one was injured in the incident, crews said.