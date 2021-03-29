MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz will receive his COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the day vaccination eligibility opens to all Minnesotans over the age of 16.
Walz will receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside former governor Tim Pawlenty, the governor’s office said in a release.
Walz announced last week that all Minnesotans above age 16 would be eligible to receive a dose as of March 30, though it was not a guarantee they would be able to get one right away.
The Minnesota Department of Health has asked health care providers to still prioritize appointments for people who are at higher risk.
More On WCCO.com:
- Read The Latest Headlines In The Derek Chauvin Trial
- Last Embers In Minnesota Closes On Sunday
- GOP State Rep. Jeremy Munson Proposes Some Minnesota Counties Secede To South Dakota
- Centennial H.S. Students Plan Walkout After Student Receives Anti-Asian Texts
- Chanhassen Dinner Theater Scraps ‘Cinderella’ Plans Because Cast Wasn’t Diverse