By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Crookston News, Glacier Ridge National Wildlife Refuge., Grass Fire, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grass fire reduced visibility for hours Monday for drivers in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fire broke out in the afternoon southwest of Crookston near the Glacier Ridge National Wildlife Refuge.

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

Highway 2 was closed for hours between Mentor and Highway 32. It reopened in the late afternoon, but then was closed down again for another three hours or so due to poor visibility.

The state patrol says it was reopened again at about 8:30 p.m.