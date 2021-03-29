Derek Chauvin TrialJudge Stops Testimony Until Tuesday Due To Tech Issues
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Dinkytown, Local TV, Minneapolis News, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say an armed woman robbed two people Monday night in the campus’s Dinkytown district in Minneapolis.

It happened at about 10:31 p.m. on the 1200 block of University Avenue Southeast.

Authorities say a woman in her 30s, dressed in all black, used a handgun during the robbery. It is not clear if the victims were hurt.

