MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say an armed woman robbed two people Monday night in the campus’s Dinkytown district in Minneapolis.
It happened at about 10:31 p.m. on the 1200 block of University Avenue Southeast.
Authorities say a woman in her 30s, dressed in all black, used a handgun during the robbery. It is not clear if the victims were hurt.
Click here for more safety alerts from the U of M.
