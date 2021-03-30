MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A shooting late Monday night near the University of Minnesota left one man dead and another in the hospital.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of 13th Avenue Southeast, in the heart of Dinkytown.
The University of Minnesota sent out of an alert after the shooting, telling students to stay away from the area as police investigated.
According to investigators, two men engaged in a gunfight. One was fatally shot and died at the scene. Emergency crews brought the other man to Hennepin Healthcare; he is expected to survive.
Three guns were recovered from the scene.
Investigators say there is no indication that any students from the university were involved in the shooting. Police are not looking for any other suspects.
