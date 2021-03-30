Derek Chauvin TrialTestimony Continues For 2nd Day
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly all Minnesotans are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, all Minnesotans ages 16 and older will be eligible to get a shot. Officials are urging residents to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector to figure out where they can get vaccinated.

While thousands of more Minnesotans are now eligible to get the vaccine, providers will still prioritize those who are in high-risk categories. Officials caution that it will take time to get all of those who are now eligible vaccinated, as there is still a limited supply of vaccine.

Gov. Tim Walz says the state’s goal is to inoculate at least 80% of the population, thereby reaching herd immunity. After that, life can return to normal. Currently, about 18% of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.

Both Walz, a Democrat, and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican, plan to get their first vaccine shots on Tuesday.