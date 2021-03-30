MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say drugs and alcohol were likely factors in a rollover crash Tuesday night in the Warehouse District.
The driver of an SUV, who was the sole occupant, hit multiple parked cars and flipped over in the 8 p.m. hour on the 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Police say the driver was extricated from the vehicle by Minneapolis firefighters, and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
