By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say drugs and alcohol were likely factors in a rollover crash Tuesday night in the Warehouse District.

(credit: Steven Besuh)

The driver of an SUV, who was the sole occupant, hit multiple parked cars and flipped over in the 8 p.m. hour on the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Police say the driver was extricated from the vehicle by Minneapolis firefighters, and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare hospital with non-life threatening injuries.