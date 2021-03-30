MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking a 10-year-old Fridley girl who went missing Tuesday, and is believed to be driving a vehicle taken from her home.
Authorities say that Ava Whitfield took a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. She was last seen wearing a red tye-dye hoodie and black leggings.
Her last known location was in the Eden Prairie area.
Whitfield is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
