By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Domestic Dispute, Local TV, Owatonna News, Stabbings, Waseca News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Owatonna Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened during what they are calling a domestic dispute.

The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of East School Street.

Police responding to the scene found a 42-year-old man suffering stab wounds to the chest. He was taken by air to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The Waseca Police Department reports that they stopped a vehicle just before noon and took a 34-year-old Waseca woman into custody, matching the identity of the suspect reported by Owatonna investigators. She’s currently being held at the Steele County Detention Center.

Investigators are asking any members of the public who may have information about this incident to call Owatonna Police at 507-444-3800.