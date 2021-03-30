MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Owatonna Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened during what they are calling a domestic dispute.
The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of East School Street.
Police responding to the scene found a 42-year-old man suffering stab wounds to the chest. He was taken by air to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.
The Waseca Police Department reports that they stopped a vehicle just before noon and took a 34-year-old Waseca woman into custody, matching the identity of the suspect reported by Owatonna investigators. She’s currently being held at the Steele County Detention Center.
Investigators are asking any members of the public who may have information about this incident to call Owatonna Police at 507-444-3800.
More On WCCO.com:
- Read The Latest Headlines In The Derek Chauvin Trial
- Pandemic Pettiness: Sacramento Neighbor Receives ‘Shock Collar’ in Anonymous Amazon Delivery
- GOP State Rep. Jeremy Munson Proposes Some Minnesota Counties Secede To South Dakota
- Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
- Chris O’Donnell On The Twelfth Season Finale Of ‘NCIS: LA’: ‘Leaving The Fans With Some Good Feelings, They’ll Be Pleased’