By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two women were shot Tuesday night in the Near North neighborhood.

The victims were attacked outdoors on the 700 block of Penn Avenue North just before 9 p.m.

They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare hospital, where they’re being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police are still searching for the shooter.