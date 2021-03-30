MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two women were shot Tuesday night in the Near North neighborhood.
The victims were attacked outdoors on the 700 block of Penn Avenue North just before 9 p.m.
They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare hospital, where they’re being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Police are still searching for the shooter.
