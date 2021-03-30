MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say someone shot out a Minnesota State Patrol squad car window Monday morning in Duluth.
It happened at about 9:20 a.m. in the area of North Central Avenue and West 7th Street. A trooper was doing a commercial vehicle inspection when a bullet shattered his driver’s side window.
No one was hurt. Duluth police are leading the investigation.
