By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Duluth News, Duluth Police, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say someone shot out a Minnesota State Patrol squad car window Monday morning in Duluth.

It happened at about 9:20 a.m. in the area of North Central Avenue and West 7th Street. A trooper was doing a commercial vehicle inspection when a bullet shattered his driver’s side window.

No one was hurt. Duluth police are leading the investigation.