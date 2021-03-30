Derek Chauvin TrialDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded Viral Video Of George Floyd's Arrest, Testifies
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Duluth News, Minnesota State Trooper

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Duluth are investigating after a Minnesota State trooper’s squad car was damaged by gunfire, police said.

According to officials, the trooper was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection Monday when the vehicle’s driver’s side window was struck and shattered.

Investigators said it appears the window was struck twice with projectiles consistent with a BB or pellet gun.

No one was injured. And no suspect has been located.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)