MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of Arcade Street, police said.
Investigators say that the shooting was fatal, but didn’t immediately release further details.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it’s available.
More On WCCO.com:
- Read The Latest Headlines In The Derek Chauvin Trial
- Pandemic Pettiness: Sacramento Neighbor Receives ‘Shock Collar’ in Anonymous Amazon Delivery
- GOP State Rep. Jeremy Munson Proposes Some Minnesota Counties Secede To South Dakota
- Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
- Chris O’Donnell On The Twelfth Season Finale Of ‘NCIS: LA’: ‘Leaving The Fans With Some Good Feelings, They’ll Be Pleased’