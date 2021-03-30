Derek Chauvin TrialDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded Viral Video Of George Floyd's Arrest, Testifies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of Arcade Street, police said.

Investigators say that the shooting was fatal, but didn’t immediately release further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it’s available.