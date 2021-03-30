Derek Chauvin Trial
Testimony Continues For 2nd Day
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin Trial, March 30: Testimony To Continue With Man Who Watched George Floyd's Final Moments
The second day of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is set to start Tuesday, picking up with a witness who told the court how he watched the ex-officer kneel on Floyd's neck as he pleaded for his life.
Live WCCO Video
Red Flag Warning Issued Across Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for counties across Minnesota starting Monday.
Stay Prepared During Severe Weather Season With These Tips
Ahead of severe weather season, meteorologists want Minnesotans to plan ahead and know where to go and what to do when a storm hits.
How Does La Niña Impact Our Weather?
Some meteorologists see a high chance of tornadoes for much of the country thanks to La Niña.
Wisconsin Authorities Issue Wildfire Warning Due To Weather Conditions
Much of the state is under a burn ban due to forecasts of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Golf Courses, Restaurant Patios Sell Out On 1st Day Of Spring In Minnesota
Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park opened for the first time this season and all their tee times were sold out through the weekend.
Harden Has Triple-Double, Irving 27 As Nets Edge Wolves
James Harden had 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, tying the Nets' single-season record with his 12th triple-double in just 32 games, and Brooklyn held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107 on Monday night.
COVID Imperils Boys State Hockey Tourney Chances Of Hermantown, Hill-Murray
The puck drops Tuesday for the Minnesota state boys hockey tournament, but two powerhouse programs learned Monday that COVID-19 could bench their teams.
Flashback: The 1st Intercollegiate Basketball Game Was Played At Hamline
Back then, there were no three-pointers. Each bucket counted for a single point. Players weren't allowed to dribble, but rather just pivot and pass.
Twins Sign Pitcher Randy Dobnak To 5-Year Contract
Randy Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team's alternate training site.
Brit's Pub Reopens Its Doors After More Than Half A Year Shuttered
At the beginning of March last year, Brit's Pub was getting ready to celebrate its 30th year in downtown Minneapolis. Then, COVID-19 hit bringing a shutdown and restrictions.
Brit's Pub To Reopen In Downtown Minneapolis Later This Month
Brit's Pub closed last year after being damaged during riots, looting and a fire.
Top 7 Minnesota Baking And Recipe Influencers
Along with the help of Maggie LaMaack, group director for influencer and brand partnerships at Fast Horse, WCCO's Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of the top seven baking and recipe influencers based in Minnesota.
America's Least Favorite Pizza Topping Is ... Not Pineapple
A new survey finds, not terribly surprisingly, that America's #1 favorite pizza topping is pepperoni, followed closely behind by sausage.
Mike's Mix: Sooki & Mimi's 'Condessa'
Mike Augustyniak recently went to Sooki & Mimi, a new restaurant opened by James Beard Award-winner Ann Kim, to learn their "Condessa" Recipe.
For National Bagel Day, Jason DeRusha Lists His Top Bagel Spots In Minnesota
Craving a bagel on National Bagel Day?
Flashback: The 1st Intercollegiate Basketball Game Was Played At Hamline
Back then, there were no three-pointers. Each bucket counted for a single point. Players weren't allowed to dribble, but rather just pivot and pass.
Will COVID Kill Cash?
Customers use less cash at shops and restaurants every year. Buying online or paying with an app have also surged during the pandemic.
