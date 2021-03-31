MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin is expected to continue Wednesday with the firefighter who wept in court was she recounted how Chauvin and another former Minneapolis police officer wouldn’t let her intervene to help George Floyd.

Genevieve Hansen is set to take the stand again in Hennepin County District Court when the trial resumes around 9:15 a.m. WCCO-TV is streaming the trial on CBSN Minnesota, with gavel-to-gavel coverage lead by Jason DeRusha.

Hansen was one of six witnesses to testify Tuesday on what they saw of Floyd’s final moments. Dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform, Hansen told the court that she tried to help as she watched Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck, even after he appeared to go unconscious. She called 911, and the audio was played in court.

“I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man,” Hansen said on the call.

Among those who also testified Tuesday were four witnesses who were minors at the time of Floyd’s death. One of them was Darnella Frazier, who recorded the bystander video of Floyd’s arrest that went viral, sparking unrest in the Twin Cities and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality.

Frazier, who is now 18, said that she was walking to Cup Foods with her cousin to get snacks when she saw Floyd being held down, looking “terrified, begging for his life.” She said she told her cousin to go into the store so she wouldn’t watch Floyd suffer and began recording the arrest on her cellphone.

She told the court that what she saw changed her life.

“When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, because they are all Black,” Frazier said. She added that the memory keeps her up at night, as she feels sorry she didn’t do more to help Floyd.

Frazier was not shown on video, nor were any other of the minors, because they were under 18 on the night Floyd died. Only their voices were broadcast on the court feed.

One of the other minors to testify was Frazier’s cousin. The 9-year-old told the court that she saw police “putting their knee on the neck of George Floyd.” She identified Chauvin in court.

All of the witnesses Tuesday gave notably similar testimony, with a number of them wiping away tears as they recalled pleading for Chauvin and another former officer, Tou Thao, to help Floyd. Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, testified he was so upset watching Chauvin hold his knee on Floyd’s neck that he called 911.

“I did call the police on the police,” Williams said. When asked why, he responded: “Because I believed I witnessed a murder.”

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to criminal defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, because a child witnessed Floyd’s fatal arrest, it’s possible that prosecutors could seek an upward departure in sentencing, meaning that Chauvin may face more years behind bars than what is outlined in the state’s sentencing guidelines.