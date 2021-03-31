Derek Chauvin TrialCup Foods Worker Who Sold George Floyd Cigarettes Testifies
Filed Under:Fridley News, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old Fridley girl who went missing on Tuesday, after having taken a vehicle from her home, has been located in Maple Grove.

Authorities say that Ava Whitfield took a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, she was spotted in the Eden Prairie area, where she left a Walmart in the city around 7 a.m. Tuesday. She was also seen on surveillance camera at BILL’s Superette in Ramsey just after 5 a.m.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero reports that, as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Whitfield has been found at a Walgreens in Maple Grove.

WCCO has spoken with the girl’s mother, and will share more from her on WCCO 4 News At Noon.

(credit: Fridley Police Department)