MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old Fridley girl who went missing on Tuesday, after having taken a vehicle from her home, has been located in Maple Grove.
GOOD NEWS: 10-year-old Ava was found safe around 10:30am. Mom saw a credit card transaction from Walmart in Maple Grove. MG PD drove around the area and recognized the plates of the family’s Equinox, at the Walgreens across the street. #wcco https://t.co/zAZnmc9AOa pic.twitter.com/avGA9Clo8i
— Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) March 31, 2021
Authorities say that Ava Whitfield took a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, she was spotted in the Eden Prairie area, where she left a Walmart in the city around 7 a.m. Tuesday. She was also seen on surveillance camera at BILL’s Superette in Ramsey just after 5 a.m.
WCCO’s Christiane Cordero reports that, as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Whitfield has been found at a Walgreens in Maple Grove.
WCCO has spoken with the girl’s mother, and will share more from her on WCCO 4 News At Noon.
