MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking a 10-year-old Fridley girl who went missing Tuesday, and is believed to be driving a vehicle taken from her home.

Authorities say that Ava Whitfield took a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. She was last seen wearing a red tye-dye hoodie and black leggings.

The spotted in the Eden Prairie area, where she left a Walmart in the city around 7 a.m. Tuesday. She was also seen on surveillance camera at BILL’s Superette in Ramsey just after 5 a.m.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says Ava was last seen Tuesday night in the Edina area, near France Avenue and Interstate 494.

Whitfield is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

