By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lift Bridge Brewing Company has announced its plans to expand its operations by opening a taproom and production facility in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

According to Lift Bridge co-founder Brad Glynn, the brewing company is remaining true to its Stillwater roots, but is “looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunities and laws Wisconsin has to offer.”

The move will allow the company to brew more beer while staying below Minnesota’s cap to still sell growlers. The production facility in Wisconsin is expected to brew up to 15,000 more barrels of beer per year.

The new taproom will be 1,200 square feet and will be able to seat 60 guests inside and 48 guests on the outside tables.

“Large LED menu boards, expanded beverage offerings for on-site consumption and to go orders and outdoor games are all part of design and development plans for the new taproom,” the release said.

The brewery will be leasing space from Big Watt Beverage Co., a specialty coffee and plant-based energy drink company with roots in Minneapolis. The two companies will continue to collaborate to create beverages.