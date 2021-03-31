MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Osseo Gun Club & Pro Shop has released an apology and says it has taken corrective action after the shop sent out an email promoting gun magazines for “your trip to the hood.”
The gun club says the email, which reportedly said “we have 30 rnd mags for your trip to the hood,” was inadvertently sent out without the shop’s approval.
“This email was completely unacceptable and goes against our core principles. Once we became aware of the situation we took immediate corrective action with the employee and revised the email,” Chris Williamson of the Osseo Gun Club said. “This has deeply upset me since I take pride in welcoming diversity in our society and being raised that all people-from all walks of life are equal no matter someone’s background.”
Williamson says the gun club has taken steps to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.
