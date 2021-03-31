Red Flag Warning Issued For Northwestern MinnesotaThe National Weather service has issued a red flag warning for much of northwest Minnesota starting Thursday.

Climatologist: Minnesota Winters Are 'Changing Pretty Quickly Before Our Eyes'Climate experts say winters are trending milder, and that impacts activates and businesses many Minnesotans love -- as well as things that are often unseen.

Ice Out Declared On Lake Minnetonka, About 2 Weeks Earlier Than Average DateThe county says the average ice out date is around April 13. The record for the earliest ice out was March 11 in 1878 -- while the latest was recorded on May 5 in 2018.

Red Flag Warning Issued Across MinnesotaThe National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for counties across Minnesota starting Monday.

Stay Prepared During Severe Weather Season With These TipsAhead of severe weather season, meteorologists want Minnesotans to plan ahead and know where to go and what to do when a storm hits.