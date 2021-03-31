MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather service has issued a red flag warning for much of northwest Minnesota starting Thursday.
It affects the following counties: Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin.
Residents are advised not to burn anything outside, and to check any recent burns to confirm the fire is out.
The warning will expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.
More On WCCO.com:
- Read The Latest Headlines In The Derek Chauvin Trial
- Hill-Murray Out Of State Hockey Tourney After Judge Rejects Players’ COVID Forfeiture Lawsuit
- Pandemic Pettiness: Sacramento Neighbor Receives ‘Shock Collar’ in Anonymous Amazon Delivery
- Fridley Girl, 10, Missing And Believed To Be Driving Car Taken From Home
- Climatologist: Minnesota Winters Are ‘Changing Pretty Quickly Before Our Eyes’