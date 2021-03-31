Derek Chauvin TrialNew Video Shows Chauvin Defending His Actions To Bystander
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Red Flag Warning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather service has issued a red flag warning for much of northwest Minnesota starting Thursday.

It affects the following counties: Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin.

Residents are advised not to burn anything outside, and to check any recent burns to confirm the fire is out.

The warning will expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.