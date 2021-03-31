Derek Chauvin TrialCup Foods Worker Who Sold George Floyd Cigarettes Testifies
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under: Surly Beer Hall, Surly Brewing Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surly Brewing Company announced Wednesday morning it will reopen its destination brewery in June.

On Twitter, the Minneapolis brewery credited “the remarkable progress being made on the vaccination front in MN” to the beer hall’s reopening.

In September, just days after Surly employees announced their intent to unionize, the brewery said its taproom complex would close indefinitely beginning in November 2020. Surly insisted the closing was pandemic-related and was planned weeks before the unionization announcement.

Workers accused Surly of union busting, but later dropped the charges after the brewery and Unite Here, the union workers intended to join, came to election terms.

A unionization vote in October failed. Workers said it failed by a single vote.

Surly said the reopening date “may change as public health guidelines evolve.”