MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surly Brewing Company announced Wednesday morning it will reopen its destination brewery in June.
On Twitter, the Minneapolis brewery credited “the remarkable progress being made on the vaccination front in MN” to the beer hall’s reopening.
Thanks to the remarkable progress being made on the vaccination front in MN, the Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden will tentatively reopen on June 1st. This date may change as public health guidelines evolve. More updates as they become available. We look forward to seeing you. pic.twitter.com/E6GxgJJEV5
— surlybrewing (@surlybrewing) March 31, 2021
In September, just days after Surly employees announced their intent to unionize, the brewery said its taproom complex would close indefinitely beginning in November 2020. Surly insisted the closing was pandemic-related and was planned weeks before the unionization announcement.
Workers accused Surly of union busting, but later dropped the charges after the brewery and Unite Here, the union workers intended to join, came to election terms.
A unionization vote in October failed. Workers said it failed by a single vote.
Surly said the reopening date “may change as public health guidelines evolve.”
