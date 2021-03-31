Derek Chauvin TrialDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded Viral Video Of George Floyd's Arrest, Testifies
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Shooting, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A witness says shots were fired early Wednesday morning at a party bus in St. Paul.

A WCCO-TV photographer captured video of a heavy police presence around a party bus at 2 a.m. at the intersection of Payne and Minnehaha avenues, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

One person was seen being taken away in an ambulance. A witness told WCCO that the bus was shot at.

St. Paul police have yet to release any details on what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.