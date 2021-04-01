MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a semi collided with a tractor on Highway 169 in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before sunrise in Lake Prairie Township, on the highway’s southbound lanes. Both the semi and the tractor were traveling south when the vehicles collided.
Killed was the tractor’s driver, Mark Michael Osborne, of St. Peter. The semi’s driver, a 62-year-old Woodbury man, was unharmed.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
