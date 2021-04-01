MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators believe several grass fires reported in Benton County this week may have been intentionally set.
The sheriff’s office says crews have responded to seven road ditch fires since Monday, with evidence at some of the scenes pointing to arson.
The dates, times and locations:
- March 29 in Minden Township, at about 11:30 a.m.
- March 30 in Minden Township, at about 9:25 a.m.
- March 31 in Watab Township, at about 9:15 a.m.
- March 31 in Maywood Township, at about 11:45 a.m.
- March 31 in Maywood Township, at about 1 p.m.
- April 1 in Mayhew Lake Township, at about 10:35 a.m.
- April 1 in Mayhew Lake Township, at about 10:50 a.m.
Authorities are asking for anyone with information on these fires, or who sees any suspicious vehicles, to call 320-968-7201. They can also contact the Tri-County Crime Stoppers online, or call (800) 255-1301.
