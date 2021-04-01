MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has become the eighth player in the team’s history to be a rookie of the month.
On Thursday, the team announced Edwards has been named the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March.
According to the team, Edwards’ 24.2 points per game in March are the third-most in a calendar month by a teenager in NBA history “trailing only Carmelo Anthony (27.1) and LeBron James (26.3).” He was also the only rookie to average 20 or more points in March.
Edwards was the first overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Other Timberwolves players that have been named rookie of the month include Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Randy Foye and Stephon Marbury.
