MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews responded Friday evening to a large grass fire burning in a Twin Cities park.
The fire was reported at Veterans Park, just south of Highway 62, near the Crosstown in Richfield.
Firefighters were working to get it under control. Crews reported that it was contained to the swam as of late Friday evening.
It’s been so dry and windy, the Department of Natural Resources says the risk for grass fires is “very high” in most of the Twin Cities right now.
Several Bloomington Fire Department units are helping Richfield’s force.
Few other details were immediately available. Stay with WCCO.com Saturday for the latest updates.
