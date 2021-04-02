MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Friday night you’ll see more members of law enforcement throughout the Twin Cities. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey announced Thursday that the city is entering “phase two” of the trial safety plan, with patrols ramping up this weekend.

“Members of our community can expect to see more of safety presence which will include extra police personnel as well as national guard,” said Arradondo on Thursday.

The areas of focus where police presence will increase will be around Nicollet Mall in Downtown Minneapolis, the Lake Street corridor in South Minneapolis and the Broadway Avenue neighborhood on the North Side.

“Anyone who is looking to harm either people or property in Minneapolis it will not be tolerated, they will be arrested,” said Frey on Thursday.

However, not everyone sees more police as more security.

“That seems a little bit premature,” said Aniekan Ifediora, who is staying with her family in Minneapolis right now.

Ifediora says she supports the police, but doesn’t think this is the right move at the moment.

“Sometimes having them in situations where people are already anxious and worried, is not the best. Especially when there’s no need to have them there right now,” Ifediora said.

A similar safety prep is happening in St. Paul. You will see cement barriers and barbed wire encompass the police headquarters right now. The Minnesota National Guard deployed another 100 soldiers, doubling their overall presence on the street.

Those against this increased show of force worry it could be an instigator for trouble.

“It’s like telling us, ‘Maybe you should be rioting or getting ready to riot,’ when you have that many police men out there at the same time,” said Ifediora.

Police have not reported any arrests or damage related to the trial. Citizens are urged to call 911 for emergencies.

If you see something suspicious, that doesn’t require immediate help, call this tip line: 612-673-5335.