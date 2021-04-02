MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is now a top hot-spot for new cases of COVID-19.
The state is currently seeing about 200 cases per every 100,000 people. That case rate is the 10th-highest in the country.
Michigan is at the very top of the list. Wisconsin is 35th.
On Friday, for the second day in a row, Minnesota cases topped 2,000, a number not reached since the beginning of January.
State health officials say the majority of the new cases can be tied to the U.K. variant of the virus. In order to combat the spread, they encourage Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
COVID-19 community spread is also as high as ever, with 45% of cases not knowing where they contracted the virus.
