Secretary Of State Beckons MLB To Bring All-Star Game To Minnesota After Withdrawing From GeorgiaMajor League Baseball announced Friday it was moving this summer's All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

Paige Bueckers, Aari McDonald Propel UConn And Arizona To Final FourOne is a freshman who stepped into the job of leading the most successful program in women’s basketball. The other is a senior who accepted the call to build one of the worst into one of this season’s best.

Kevin Fiala's Shootout Goal Gives Minnesota Wild Win In Vegas: 'This Gives Us Confidence Moving Forward'Kevin Fiala scored in the shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night.

Brewers Come From Behind To Beat Twins 6-5 In 10 InningsLorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th to give the Brewers a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday after Shaw's two-out double capped a three-run rally in the ninth.