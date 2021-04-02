MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Sunday will be a WCCO-TV #Top10WxDay, with high temperatures expected to reach the mid-70s and mostly sunny all day.
WCCO 4 meteorologist, Mike Augustyniak reports a warmer than usual weekend with temperatures reaching 70 on Saturday and only getting warmer throughout Sunday.
If you’re headed to the cabin this weekend be aware wind and cooler temperatures are expected around the North Shore region.
Safely celebrate Easter outside this weekend and soak up the sun with loved ones on this Top10 Weather Day.