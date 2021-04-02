MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service has included the majority of Minnesota counties in a red flag warning, as strong winds and low humidity are creating extreme fire risk conditions.
The warning expires at 8 p.m. on Friday.
A late decision from the NWS has included pretty much all of #MNwx & #WIwx in a RED FLAG WARNING for critical fire-danger conditions today. We knew it would be windy and dry, and you knew burning was a bad idea already… so just keep doing what you've been doing all week. pic.twitter.com/l2ya1EdW5n
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 2, 2021
The warning applies to the following counties: Anoka, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.
Officials say not to burn anything while the warning is in effect. They also encourage residents to check recent burns to make sure the fire is out.
