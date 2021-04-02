Derek Chauvin TrialMPD's Highest Ranking Officer Calls Knee On George Floyd's Neck 'Totally Unnecessary'
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, National Weather Service, Red Flag Warning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service has included the majority of Minnesota counties in a red flag warning, as strong winds and low humidity are creating extreme fire risk conditions.

The warning expires at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The warning applies to the following counties: Anoka, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.

Officials say not to burn anything while the warning is in effect. They also encourage residents to check recent burns to make sure the fire is out.