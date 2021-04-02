MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nickelodeon is helping kids get answers to their questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick News is taking real questions from young people across the country directly to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This question-and-answer series is part of an effort by ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon to help address concerns kids have about the pandemic.

Questions were submitted by children across the country. Dr. Fauci’s answers will be featured this weekend in a series of Nick News breaks, an ongoing Nickelodeon segment that covers major news topics for young people.

Kids asked Dr. Fauci about everything from wearing two face masks to whether they can have a birthday party this year.

Six-year-old Ella asked, “When will I be able to have playdates again?”

Dr. Fauci said, “You know Ella, I would hope that by the time we get to the late spring and early summer, you can start having playdates, so hang on a little bit longer.”

10-year-old Jade wanted to know if it’s safe to hug her vaccinated grandmother.

“Even though you’re not vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask when you’re with her, and you can go back and get one of her really big hugs,” Dr. Fauci said.

Kids can tune in this weekend to hear Dr. Fauci’s responses on Nick, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and all of Nickelodeon’s social media sites.